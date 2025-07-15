PGA Tour set to return to Trump-owned staple after decadelong hiatus: report

The PGA Tour is set to return to one of its old homes.

According to Sports Business Journal, Trump Doral in Miami will host a PGA event for the first time since 2016 next year.

The outlet reports that the event will take place from April 27 to May 3, potentially as a signature event.

The new event would take place in between the Zurich Classic in New Orleans and the Truist Championship, which would force the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to be pushed back later in the calendar, right after the PGA Championship.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, which normally succeeds the PGA Championship, will then follow the Byron Nelson.

Trump Doral hosted tournaments each year from 1962 to 2016. The WGC-Cadillac Championship was played there from 2007 to 2016 before moving to Mexico City. The tournament's final year was 2021.

Adam Scott was the last PGA Tour winner at Trump Doral back in 2016.

The 2022 PGA Championship was slated to be played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but the PGA of America voted to move it to Southern Hills days after the Jan. 6 Capital riots. It would have been the first time the course hosted a PGA event. It has since two LIV Golf events, and it was the home of the 2017 U.S. Women's Open, won by Sung Hyun Park.

Trump Doral has played host to a LIV Golf event in each of its first four years in operation.

Trump bought the property in 2012 for $150 million out of bankruptcy. The course then underwent a $250 million renovation.