PGA Tour rising star Joel Dahmen's signature drink from Bushmills Irish Whiskey a fan favorite on the course

PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen was hoping his popularity as a professional golfer came by winning tournaments on the course.

He did not think the Netflix hit docuseries "Full Swing" would be what brought him celebrity status on the Tour. However, he is certainly not complaining after seeing the fan turnout.

Dahmen's rapidly-rising popularity has led to numerous opportunities on and off the course, as he continues to fight for more wins on the Tour. One of those opportunities is something very few golfers get – a signature cocktail.

Thanks to Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the official whiskey of the PGA Tour, Dahmen is among some pretty legendary company when it comes to golfers with a cocktail named after them.

"Arnold Palmer had one, John Daly had one," Dahmen told FOX Business Digital on Thursday. "I have one – I don’t quite have the playing record. I don’t have all the majors that they do, but it’s really cool."

"Joel's Juicy Lie," a mixture of Bushmills, grapefruit soda, a dash of lime and some pineapple juice to top it off, was the signature drink that Dahmen and the distillery landed on after a few weeks of taste testing some different ones.

Now, Dahmen absolutely loves hearing golf fans shout out that they are enjoying one on the course, whether he is serving them himself at pop-up events during tournaments, or as he is chasing trophies on the weekends.

"Walking down the fairway and someone yells at me, ‘Hey, I’m having a Joel’s Juicy Lie,’ and you got the bucket hat stir stick on there, it’s just really cool.

"To have a cocktail post-round when you’re signing your scorecard and talking with the guys, you’re recapping the good shots and bad shots you hit, we just wanted something that’s really enjoyable in the summer when most people play golf. Just a really solid drink that people could enjoy."

With the game of golf evolving to include a new, younger demopgrahic, companies like Bushmills have had to adapt. It has been enjoyed on and off the course for centuries, but it has been proactive in teaming up with Tour players like Dahmen, while also collaborating with golf and lifestyle brands like Malbon Golf to expand its reach.

Dahmen saw another example of the game evolving right in front of his eyes as the Creator Cup was played at East Lake Golf Course, the site of this week's Tour Championship, where content creators with a combined 100 million followers all vied for the inaugural trophy.

Dahmen, who had a headset on walking the course, doing interviews with the creators and providing commentary, loves that the Tour is leaning into this new evolution.

"I’m really happy the Tour has – I don’t what’s the right word – come around or expanding their landscape into that and really leaning into that," Dahmen explained. "Being out there yesterday, the amount of fans out there on a Wednesday afternoon was really cool."

Dahmen said he would not be joining them on YouTube anytime soon, because he enjoys keeping his PGA Tour card and does not plan on giving it to anyone. However, his genuine interactions with the fans everywhere he goes is something that he will always be leaning into.

"It’s one of those things that’s really cool," Dahmen said of the fans cheering him on, adding, "and sometimes when you’re having a bad day on the golf course and you come off and you still sign autographs, people still want to talk to you and hangout with them. They just say, ‘Hey, we’re really big fans of yours and we’re rooting for you.’"

Dahmen will continue to stop to acknowledge fans, and better yet, enjoy time hanging out with them while enjoying his signature cocktail.

