Patriots owner Robert Kraft's FCAS ad calls for peaceful protests: 'Don't draw a swastika'

An ad from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism was seen during NBA playoff games on Tuesday night imploring everyone "don’t bring hate to the protest."

With antisemitism continuing to rise in the United States, Kraft’s foundation has been proactive in fighting it, especially on college campuses where students are protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

"Scream until you’re red in the face," the 30-second ad says. "But don’t scream at the Jewish kid walking to class. Draw a line in the sand, but don’t draw a swastika."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The ad also shows photos from protests since Oct. 7, when Hamas waged the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust and took men, women and children hostage.

There have been some instances in which Jewish students and faculty have been harassed and physically assaulted on college campuses during protests.

PATRIOTS' ROBERT KRAFT PULLS SUPPORT FOR COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY AMID ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

Kraft has a connection to one of the biggest anti-Israel protests on a college campus, as he graduated from Columbia University. He recently pulled his support for the university amid the antisemitic violence on campus.

This latest call to action by Kraft and the FCAS is part of a larger campaign that began last week when a full-page letter ran in major newspapers across the country.

Kraft wrote in the newspaper ad that he was "saddened" to see what was taking place at his alma mater, as well as "appalled" with what was going on at college campuses across the country.

"The leadership and faculty of so many of our leading educational institutions have failed their students," Kraft said in the ad. "They have not only given up their positions of authority, but also their moral compasses in upholding the core missions of these colleges and universities — to protect their students and the principles of critical thinking and free speech — to teach how to think, not what to think.

Kraft has used his influence to bring awareness of antisemitism in the country, which included a Super Bowl ad to highlight it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, this was before college campus protests, which has left each school’s administrators in a bind trying to figure out the right solution to keep them peaceful.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.