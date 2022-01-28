Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews pushing back against social media bullying through T-shirt

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is trying to take a creative approach at ending bullying following the criticism she received for spraying champagne on frigid fans following the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Matthews teamed up with the clothing company Charlie Hustle to create the "Team Brittany" shirt, which features an orange-yellow background and the words scrawled across the front in red.

"There has been quite a bit of buzz this week and it’s been a pretty rough week over here. However, me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community," Matthews said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

"First, I just want to say, I greatly, greatly, greatly appreciate Kansas City and how much ya’ll have gotten behind us and supported me so much. It means the absolute world to me."

She said Charlie Hustle approached her to make the T-shirts and she wanted to turn the "opportunity into something good." She said part of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go to Red Card KC, a local charity in Kansas City that aims to prevent any kind of bullying.

"Obviously, I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so, so, so many other people do as well. I’m lucky enough to have a good support system and a city that is lifting me up but I know there are a lot of people out there struggling with this so that’s why I’m proud to just partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms. I hope you guys just use this as a daily reminder to let you know that words are very powerful and it costs you nothing to be kind and nice to people… in this city we like to lift people up and not bring each other down."

Red Card KC also works with Major League Soccer’s Sporting KC to spread awareness about the effects of bullying.

The Charlie Hustle T-shirt is sold out. It was being sold for $36 on their website.