Padres' Manny Machado partners with underwear company Ethika

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is one of the most marketable Major League Baseball stars in today’s game, and he picked up another endorsement earlier this month.

The superstar third baseman added a partnership with underwear company Ethika to his resume. Styles featuring Machado will launch in the second half of the baseball season, the company said.

"We are very excited to sign a multi year partnership with such a trendsetter on and off the field with Manny Machado. He fits in our Ethika DNA seamlessly and will have some awesome fresh designs," Ethika marketing director Kyle Fauscette said in a news release.

"Manny as an athlete and person off the field embodies everything that Ethika stands for. We couldn’t be more happy to have Manny be the first MLB player in the familie."

Machado added, "I’m excited to join the Ethika familie. I shared my vision and entrusted the brand to bring it to life."

Ethika also announced a licensing agreement with MLB and Fanatics for the new collection.

Machado already has endorsements with Nike, Budweiser, Rawlings and Petco among others.

Ethika has been around for more than 20 years in hopes of "filling a void in the underwear category." Since 2001, the company has been among the leading brands.

The six-time All-Star is hitting .231 with a .654 OPS and five home runs for San Diego this season.

As of Sunday night, the Padres are 24-29 on the season.