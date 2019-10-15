Green Bay Packers' flickering lights add to dramatics in win over Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers scoring points at Lambeau Field during a primetime game has gotten more dramatic and it really showed Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Fans at the stadium were treated to a light show every time the Packers put points on the board. It showed as Aaron Rodgers cut the Lions’ lead to one point with a touchdown during the fourth quarter and the lights went crazy again when Mason Crosby kicked the game-winning field goal.

The flickering lights had fans who were watching the game a bit bewildered.

The lights initially made their debut in the preseason in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team scored four touchdowns in that game and the lights flickered each time they scored.

Earlier in the preseason, Packers coach Matt LaFleur introduced a foghorn on the sideline for when the Packers had a third-down play, according to the Green Bay Gazette. However, the fan reaction was negative and the team turned to flickering lights to get the crowd amped up for scoring plays.

LaFleur said in August he wishes to get the same home-field advantage the Atlanta Falcons have at their stadium. LaFleur, who was an assistant with the team earlier in his career, said that’s the standard.