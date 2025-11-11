On Location creates exclusive fan experiences for MSG weekend with UFC title fight, John Cena's 'RAW' farewell

Madison Square Garden will be home to two of the biggest nights in both UFC and WWE history in the coming days.

Islam Makhachev will put his lightweight title on the line against Jack Della Maddalena on a stacked card, and two days later, John Cena will make his final appearance on WWE's "Monday Night Raw."

It is set to be an unforgettable weekend, and On Location is aiming to create unforgettable memories for the occasions.

On Location is a global leader in premium experiences, hospitality and travel around the biggest sporting events in the world, including the Super Bowl, Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 2026, WrestleMania, Final Four and more. It is the official fan hospitality partner of WWE and the official VIP experience partner of the UFC.

The company is offering packages that aren't just a good seat and free drinks but once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like a meet-and-greet with UFC and WWE stars Alex Pereira and Jimmy Uso, stepping into the octagon after Saturday night's main event for a photo op and even walking into the ring with fighters.

The experiences are just a handful of what On Location has offered in the past, including a private tour of WWE's vault at its headquarters, watching fights live right next to Dana White and ringing the bell to begin a WrestleMania match.

"If you're watching a movie, you're a passenger. If you're a sports fan, you're an active participant. But then when you do VIP programs with us, you're actually quite literally a part of the show," On Location's general manager of combat and action sports Rachel Nabatian said in a recent interview with Fox Business. "We have a lot of regulars, we talk to them, and because of that, we build out what we call our Dream It Do It program, where we actually work with our customers to curate what it is to be their wildest dreams. And then we bring it to life."

That puts quite an impetus on the On Location team, and Nabatian said the biggest challenge is getting better.

"How do you top yourself?" Nabatian said, joking that she has considered putting fans on a fight card.

Of course, as long as fans are happy, Nabatian is happy.

"But it goes deeper than that," she added.

"We are on-site for every single event, working. We know our customers, we remember our customers, and we talk to them right then and there. We do surveys to make sure we get the real scoop on how people are feeling. We take that survey data to inform the product going forward," Nabatian said.

"Retention is the most important metric. If they come back, that's how you know if you did a good job or not."