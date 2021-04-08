O.J. Simpson's defamation lawsuit against Vegas hotel is 'resolved,' lawyer says

O.J. Simpson reportedly settled his defamation suit against The Cosmopolitan hotel of Las Vegas.

The two sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday. Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told the website the "matter has been resolved."

Simpson filed a lawsuit against the hotel over being kicked off the property following an alleged drunken incident at a hotel bar in November 2017, according to TMZ Sports. Hotel staff told the website the former NFL star got angry with employees and the incident resulted in broken glass. He would file the suit in 2019 alleging hotel employees defamed him.

The hotel dismissed Simpson’s argument that his reputation had been damaged because his reputation had already been tarnished, attorneys for the property told a Nevada judge in 2020.

The hotel cited Simpson’s criminal and civil trials in the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles and his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada over his 2007 armed robbery case.

Simpson’s lawyer labeled the argument "immoral" at the time.

Simpson has been living in a Las Vegas golf community after serving nine years in a Nevada prison for leading five men in a bid to retrieve some memorabilia from two collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. His parole is due to end in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.