Odell Beckham Jr will receive Rams salary in Bitcoin

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest NFL player to join the cryptocurrency game.

The Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver announced on Monday that he will receive his entire salary -- which is $1.25 million with another $3 million available in incentives -- in Bitcoin.

"It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW," Beckham wrote.

Beckham, who has close to $80 million in career earnings, also announced that he’s giving away $1 million in BTC through his new partnership with Cash App.

More and more athletes are jumping on the crypto train to help grow their own personal brands. Even Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has a partnership with FTX, hopped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Last year, former NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung had half of his $13 million salary paid in Bitcoin.

Beckham, who made his debut with his new team last week, will look to be more involved when the Rams travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers next Sunday. Beckham only played 11 offensive snaps and had three targets in the Rams’ loss to the 49ers in San Francisco last week. Beckham had three receptions for 18 yards.