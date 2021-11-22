Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Odell Beckham Jr will receive Rams salary in Bitcoin

Beckham Jr. will receive his $1.25 million salary in Bitcoin

RocketFuel Blockchain CEO Peter Jensen comments on the future of cryptocurrency from Bitcoin Week in El Salvador video

RocketFuel Blockchain CEO: 'Too much' Bitcoin regulation will suppress technical advancement

RocketFuel Blockchain CEO Peter Jensen comments on the future of cryptocurrency from Bitcoin Week in El Salvador

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest NFL player to join the cryptocurrency game.

The Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver announced on Monday that he will receive his entire salary -- which is $1.25 million with another $3 million available in incentives -- in Bitcoin.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Getty Images)

"It's a NEW ERA & to kick that off I'm hyped to announce that I'm taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW," Beckham wrote.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Beckham, who has close to $80 million in career earnings, also announced that he’s giving away $1 million in BTC through his new partnership with Cash App. 

More and more athletes are jumping on the crypto train to help grow their own personal brands. Even Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has a partnership with FTX, hopped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams watches from the sidelines in the third quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last year, former NFL offensive lineman Russell Okung had half of his $13 million salary paid in Bitcoin.

Beckham, who made his debut with his new team last week, will look to be more involved when the Rams travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers next Sunday. Beckham only played 11 offensive snaps and had three targets in the Rams’ loss to the 49ers in San Francisco last week. Beckham had three receptions for 18 yards.