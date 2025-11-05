NWSL, premier women's soccer league, forms advisory board with Eli Manning, Magic Johnson and more investors

A massive group of current and former professional athletes, as well as cultural leaders, have come together to launch a new movement in women’s soccer.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced the formation of the NWSL advisory board, a first-of-its-kind initiative that unites a collective of investors and influencers committed to accelerating the league’s growth while deepening its cultural impact and shaping the future of the game.

The inaugural advisory board includes New York Giants legend Eli Manning, Basketball Hall of Famers Grant Hill and Magic Johnson, Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and soccer legend Brandi Chastain, among others.

Jessica Berman, commissioner of the NWSL, conceptualized the advisory board, which allows clubs within the league to have up to two delegates.

"When we looked across our clubs’ investor base, we realized how fortunate we are to have such an extraordinary group of cultural icons, athletes, and leaders who believe — and have invested — in the power and potential of this league," Berman said in a statement. "Their experience and influence will be instrumental as we continue building not just a league, but a movement — one that redefines entertainment and what’s possible in sports."

Here is the full list of advisory board members:

- Angel City FC: Chris Paul (Los Angeles Clippers) and Julie Foudy (USWNT legend)

- Bay FC: Brandi Chastain and Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

- Boston Legacy FC: Elizabeth Banks (actress, co-owner) and Aly Raisman (Olympic gold medalist)

- Denver Summit FC: Jordan Angeli (former NWSL player)

- Kansas City Current: Brittany Mahomes (former college soccer player, wife of Patrick Mahomes)

- Gotham FC: Sue Bird (WNBA Hall of Famer) and Eli Manning

- North Carolina Courage: Lauren Holiday (USWNT gold medalist, FIFA World Cup champion)

- Orlando Pride: Grant Hill and Tamia Hill

- Portland Thorns FC: Joey Harrington (former NFL quarterback) and Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

- Seattle Reign FC: Ken Griffey Jr.

- San Diego Wave FC: Alex Morgan (USWNT legend)

- Utah Royals FC: Lindsey Vonn (Olympic gold medalist)

- Washington Spirit: Dominique Dawes (Olympic gymnast) and Magic Johnson

"As players, we’ve seen firsthand how much the NWSL has grown and how much potential still lies ahead," Morgan said. "What makes this Advisory Board so special is that it brings together people who share our belief in what women’s soccer can be — not just as a sport, but as a movement."

Starting in 2026, the advisory board will meet twice a year to discuss "bold opportunities for growth, storytelling, and innovation." Members will work cooperatively with current ownership and leadership groups across the league.

Manning added: "The NWSL is one of the most exciting leagues in sports today, with growth that rivals anything we’ve seen before. I’m honored to be part of this Advisory Board and to help continue building a league that inspires communities, empowers women, and sets the standard for excellence on and off the field."

To his point, the NWSL has seen major increases in viewership, with audiences on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 growing 72%, according to Nielsen. Like the WNBA, the league boasts global stars such as Trinity Rodman and Rose Lavelle, who are driving fan engagement and attracting major brands.

NWSL team sponsorship revenue hit $75 million in 2024, its 13th season. For comparison, the WNBA reached $76 million in team revenue in its 27th season, per SponsorUnited. More than 400 brands sponsored NWSL teams last year, with the average deal valued at $170,000.

The creation of the advisory board marks another milestone for the NWSL as it continues to establish itself as the world’s premier women’s soccer league.