Nike, other Tiger Woods sponsors react after golf legend injured in car crash

Nike and other prominent sponsors expressed concern for golf legend Tiger Woods after he was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Los Angeles County on Tuesday morning.

Woods, 45, was transported to a local hospital after being involved in a “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The golfer suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was in surgery as of Tuesday afternoon, according to his agent, Mark Steinberg.

The incident prompted an outpouring of support from Woods’ supporters throughout sports and business. Nike, a longtime Woods sponsor, said it was aware of his involvement in the crash.

“We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time,” Nike said in a statement.

Nike has a longstanding business relationship with Woods dating back to his professional debut in 1996. One of the buildings on Nike’s corporate campus in Oregon is named after Woods.

TaylorMade, the golf equipment brand that developed Woods’ first line of signature golf clubs in 2019, said it was “shocked” to learn of the car crash.

“We are shocked at the news of Tiger Woods’ accident earlier this morning and are sending our thoughts and prayers to him, his family and his team as they support him through his surgery and recovery,” the company said.

Bridgestone Golf CEO Dan Murphy, another Woods sponsor, said the brand was “hoping for good news” after the accident.

“Along with the entire sports world our thoughts are with Tiger following this accident,” Murphy said in a statement. “We are waiting with everyone else and hoping for good news.”

The car crash occurred just before 7:15 a.m. local time. Woods was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to authorities. His vehicle sustained major damage during the incident. A KABC-TV helicopter showed the car on its side with airbags deployed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Last weekend, Woods served as tournament host for the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Golf Club in Los Angeles. He remained in the area on Monday and Tuesday to film a celebrity “teaching lessons” segment with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, another of his sponsors.

Woods last played in an event in December, shortly before he underwent a fifth surgery on his back. There was no timetable for his return to competitive play.

Woods is considered one of the most dominant players in the history of golf. He has won 15 major championships during his multi-decade career, trailing only golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.