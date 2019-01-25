Nike named MLB's official uniform supplier starting in 2020

Major League Baseball on Friday announced that Nike will serve as its official uniform and footwear supplier beginning with the 2020 season.

Under the 10-year deal’s terms, Nike will manufacture MLB uniforms, outerwear and training apparel for all 30 teams, replacing the league’s previous supplier, Majestic Athletic. E-commerce outlet Fanatics will serve as the league’s official merchandise partner, managing the manufacture and distribution of Nike’s MLB uniforms and apparel for public sale.

"Nike's global brand and reputation as a leader in marketing and driving innovation makes them an ideal partner," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "In addition, Fanatics is a valuable partner who has proven to serve our fans with speed, agility and quality service. We're very excited about the possibilities this unique arrangement provides us over the next decade."

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

MLB’s agreement with Nike replaces a previously announced deal with Under Armour, which was initially awarded uniform supply rights in 2016. Sports Business Daily reported last May that Under Armour would save about $50 million by backing out of the deal. Under Armour has looked to shed costs in recent years amid slowing sales growth.

"We're thrilled to bring more innovation and creativity to Major League Baseball and the incredible athletes who play the game," said Tom Peddie, vice president of Nike North America. "This is an exciting time for baseball, and we look forward to partnering with MLB to grow the sport both across America as well as around the globe."

Majestic Athletic had served as the MLB’s official uniform supplier since 2005.