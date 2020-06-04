NHL facilities can reopen after coronavirus pause, league says

The NHL will allow its teams to reopen training facilities in their home markets on a limited basis on Monday as part of its plan to return to play following a lengthy pause during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Teams will be permitted to host voluntary, individual workouts for their players as allowed by local public health guidance. No more than six players and a limited number of staffers can participate in the workouts at any given time.

NBA APPROVES CORONAVIRUS RESTART PLAN

Coaches are barred from the voluntary workouts. Participants will adhere to a rigorous set of safety standards designed to protect players and employees from COVID-19.

“The various measures set out in the Phase 2 Protocol are intended to provide players with a safe and controlled environment in which to resume their conditioning. Phase 2 is not a substitute for training camp,” the NHL said in a statement.

AOC RIPS WASHINGTON REDSKINS OVER BLACKOUT TUESDAY POST

In late May, the NHL detailed a four-phase plan to restart its 2019-20 season this summer. The league suspended play on March 13 after the worsening pandemic made it impossible to safely hold games.

The NHL and the NHL Players Association are in the midst of negotiations on the restart plan. The league plans to return with a 24-team format with secure arenas, transportation, hotels and extensive testing in place.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 24-team playoffs will begin with a qualifying round featuring best-of-five series. The remaining four playoff rounds will be best-of-seven series, the league said Thursday.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman identified Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh among a list of 10 potential locations. The league has yet to set a date for the restart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM