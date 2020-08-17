With NHL deal, Sportradar hits sports betting grand slam

Sports betting data firm Sportradar secured partnerships with all four major U.S. sports leagues as it explores the possibility of going public, according to a report Sunday.

The NHL is set to name Sportradar as its exclusive distributor of league data for sports betting purposes, Sportico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The company gathers data ranging from goals and assists to advanced statistics such as skating speed.

With the NHL deal in place, Sportradar can sell the official data to casino, sportsbooks and other operators taking legal wagers on the action. The company already has similar deals in place with the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Sportradar declined to comment on the NHL deal. The company has served as the NHL’s official data distributor since 2015, but the previous deal did not cover its uses for gambling.

In July, Sportico reported that Sportradar was considering going public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, rather than a traditional initial public offering. DraftKings utilized a similar method to begin public trading earlier this year.

Sportradar has emerged as one of the world’s leading sports gambling data firms. The company’s investors include the NFL, Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

