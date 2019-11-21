NFL's Browns' Myles Garrett makes racism charge in helmet fight

Charges of racism have entered the case of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in his attempt to overturn his suspension for the remainder of the NFL season.

ESPN is reporting that Garrett during his formal appeal with the league has alleged that Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback -- and the target of his controversial helmet swing during a brawl last week on "Thursday Night Football -- Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur before the fight broke out.

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league last week.

Video of the brawl showed Garrett taking Rudolph down and the quarterback grasping at Garrett's helmet. Some players and sportswriters have said Rudolph was escalating the fight by initially trying to pull Garrett's helmet off. The fight escalated from there, with Garrett removing Rudolph's helmet and hitting him with it.

Two other players were suspended for their roles in the brawl. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension for shoving Rudolph.

