Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

NFL's Browns' Myles Garrett makes racism charge in helmet fight

By Fox Business StaffFOXBusiness
close
Retail analyst Hitha Herzog discusses Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph and how the sports world – and sponsors – are reacting. video

NFL’s Myles Garrett 'untouchable' by sponsors after brawl: Analyst

Retail analyst Hitha Herzog discusses Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mason Rudolph and how the sports world – and sponsors – are reacting.

Charges of racism have entered the case of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in his attempt to overturn his suspension for the remainder of the NFL season.

Continue Reading Below

ESPN is reporting that Garrett during his formal appeal with the league has alleged that Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback -- and the target of his controversial helmet swing during a brawl last week on "Thursday Night Football -- Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur before the fight broke out.

NFL'S MYLES GARRETT SUSPENDED IN BROWNS BRAWL: HOW MUCH MONEY IS ON THE LINE?

"Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the league last week.

Video of the brawl showed Garrett taking Rudolph down and the quarterback grasping at Garrett's helmet.  Some players and sportswriters have said Rudolph was escalating the fight by initially trying to pull Garrett's helmet off. The fight escalated from there, with Garrett removing Rudolph's helmet and hitting him with it.

Two other players were suspended for their roles in the brawl. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension for shoving Rudolph.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM