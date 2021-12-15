NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award 2021-22 nominees

The NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award goes to the player who shows an excellence off the field with their charity work and their efforts to give back to their community.

The award was named after the former Chicago Bears great Walter Payton to honor his humanitarian roles when he was alive. The award has been given to one NFL player each year since 1970. While the award is named after Payton, the statue depicts former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Steve Wright who was on the team for their first two Super Bowl wins.

The winner of the award is determined by Commissioner Roger Goodell, the previous year’s winner and former players. The winner received a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice and the other 31 nominees receive a $50,000 donation to charities of their choice.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson received the award last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Read below for the list of nominees this year:

Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum (T)

Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis (RB)

Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman (C)

Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips (DT)

Carolina Panthers: D.J. Moore (WR)

Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham (TE)

Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard (DE)

Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward (CB)

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott (QB)

Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons (LB)

Detroit Lions: Jason Cabinda (FB)

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones (RB)

Houston Texans: Justin Reid (S)

Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II (S)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack (LB)

Kansas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu (S)

Las Vegas Raiders: Darren Waller (TE)

Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Linsley (C)

Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth (T)

Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker (LB)

Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr (LB)

New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy (DT)

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan (DE)

New York Giants: Logan Ryan (S)

New York Jets: Quinnen Williams (DT)

Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce (T)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward (DE)

San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead (DE)

Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett (WR)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans (WR)

Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry (RB)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen (DT)