NFL suspends Arizona Cardinals defensive back for betting on games

One day after NFL fans stuffed themselves with football and turkey, the league has suspended one of its own for trying to stuff his pockets with cash from betting on NFL games.

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended through the conclusion of the 2020 season.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.. "At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football."

While Shaw is currently on injured reserve, the league says an investigation concluded that there was no evidence to suggest Shaw used any inside information or that any games were compromised.

Shaw is no stranger to suspensions.

While playing at the University of Southern California, Shaw was suspended before his senior year after the athletic department learned he had lied about how he suffered injuries to both of his ankles.

He told the college and the team he was injured after jumping from the second story of an apartment building to save his nephew who was drowning in a pool. Media outlets including the Los Angeles Times reported the story as an act of heroism, and Shaw was held up as one of USC's best.

The story didn't end there. The Los Angeles Police Department was called to the same complex to investigate a report of a woman screaming, and it turned out that Shaw's leap from the balcony was to avoid officers after arguing and yelling with his girlfriend. A domestic abuse investigation ensued, but no charges were filed and Shaw was reinstated to play the final three games.

In 2015, he was drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnatti Bengals and has since played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Cardinals last March.

