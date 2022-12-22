'NFL Sunday Ticket' officially finds new home for 2023 season and beyond

The NFL announced Thursday its "Sunday Ticket" subscription service will move exclusively to Google’s YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels beginning in the 2023 season for fans in the U.S.

"NFL Sunday Ticket" had been on DirecTV since the service was launched in 1994.

"We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

"NFL Sunday Ticket" will be available as an add-on package on YouTubeTV and a standalone on YouTube Primetime Channels, the league said. Based on the consumer’s location, fans will be able to access most out of market games for their favorite teams and players.

"YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a news release. "Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

The NFL Network and NFL RedZone have already been on YouTube TV as part of the company’s sports plus add-on.

"As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans," New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft added. "This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport."

Kraft is the chairman of the NFL’s Media Committee.

The league said it was in a multi-year agreement with Google over the package. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal is worth an average of $2 billion per year.