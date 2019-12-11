NFL salary cap could hit this major milestone in 2020

The NFL’s salary cap could pass $200 million for the first time when the 2020 season kicks off next fall.

The league informed its 32 teams that preliminary projections called for a salary cap range of $196 million to $201.2 million, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The range would mark a sizable increase of the league salary cap of $188.2 million for the 2018 season and set a fresh record for the NFL.

The projected 2020 cap number would be an increase of 40 percent compared to just five years ago. When the NFL’s current collective-bargaining agreement took effect in 2011, the salary cap was just $120.375 million.

The NFL’s total spending on player-related costs, including salaries and benefits, will rise to more than $7.7 billion in 2020, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The salary cap has steadily increased in recent years alongside skyrocketing league revenue, which was expected to hit $16 billion in 2019.

Player compensation is a core issue in negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association toward a new labor deal. At present, players are entitled to no more than 48.5 percent of league revenue from all sources.

The current collective-bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season.

