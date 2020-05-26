Expand / Collapse search
NFL return date from coronavirus restrictions still undecided, league says

Several teams, including Jaguars and Packers, have reopened team facilities on limited basis

By FOXBusiness
NFL to open facilities under strict guidelines on May 15: Gasparino

The NFL has yet to set a date for a resumption of offseason team activities this summer as a growing number of its franchises reopen their facilities following a coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown.

“We are not putting dates on a potential return,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to Sports Illustrated. “We have been and will continue working hand in hand with the NFLPA. We will base our decisions on the latest medical advice and in compliance with the local and state guidelines.”

The league’s update on a potential restart date came hours after a Yahoo Sports report said NFL coaching staffs could be permitted to return to facilities by as early as next week. Offseason minicamps could begin by as soon as June 27, according to the report.

Former NFL player Tiki Barber discusses the fate of the 2020 NFL season amid coronavirus and compensating NCAA athletes.Video

NFL teams are holding virtual offseason programs through June 26. NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter said union officials have yet to reach an agreement with the league regarding a resumption of in-person training.

“Players: our union has not agreed to any reopening plan,” Tretter wrote. “Any reports about coming back to work are hypothetical. You will hear from the NFLPA when there are new developments.”

Tretter also refuted the possibility that minicamps could start on June 27.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell granted permission for teams to reopen facilities on a limited basis beginning on May 19 in states that had relaxed stay-at-home orders. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers opened their facilities Tuesday following several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, who did so the previous week.

Teams able to resume operations have to adhere to NFL-imposed limits on operations. No more than 75 employees are permitted inside the facility at a time and only players who are rehabbing injuries are allowed inside.

The governors of several states, including New York, California and Texas, have said pro sports can return to practice in the coming days as long as they adhere to public health guidelines. Sports have already resumed in Florida and some other states.

