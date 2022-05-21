NFL star Justin Fields on why C4 Energy partnership made sense to him: 'It's been awesome'

Chicago Bears star Justin Fields is one of the ambassadors for C4 Energy, inking an endorsement deal with the energy drink company before his rookie season in the NFL.

Fields, entering his second season with the Bears, told FOX Business the company’s "Ignite Your Fire" tagline was what attracted him in the most.

"This campaign was ‘Ignite Your Fire’ and all about the fire that drives my passion and, of course, my passion for football," Fields said.

"I think what made this campaign compatible is how great we want to be and how I strive for greatness.

"I feel like my work ethic and what I do each and every day resembles what C4 is trying to do with this campaign and having that drive to actually push you to go the extra mile to be the best person that you can be. That’s why it was a natural and organic fit for me. It’s been awesome. I’ve enjoyed it a lot."

For those struggling to find the passion and spark to ignite their own fire, Fields suggests writing goals down.

"I would say set out goals. I think that’s kind of one way to kind of hone in and focus on. It’s really just depending on what (you) want to get done. What I do is write goals down for myself — could be short -term or long-term — that usually give me the extra drive and that extra push to keep going each and every day," Fields told FOX Business.

"I think people that might have those longer days and stuff, they’re probably thinking of the long term, but it’s really just taking it day by day and really trying to make the most out of every day. I think that would be my biggest advice. Start somewhere. It doesn’t have to be crazy. You don’t have to start running three miles but kind of just start somewhere and build off of that."

Fields is entering his second season. He had his first taste of what it’s like to play in front of the chaotic crowds at Lambeau Field, Heinz Field and Raymond James Stadium. But he also knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of criticism that comes with being a starting QB.

How does Fields block it out to maintain his focus? He told FOX Business criticism shouldn’t affect him one way or the other.

"It’s really just deciphering what’s important. You get a lot of criticism from people that don’t matter. But I think the biggest part in receiving that criticism or look at that criticism is that fact that they don’t matter. Those people’s opinions don’t matter," he said.

"You don’t have to get their approval. It’s really just doing it for yourself, doing it for your team. It’s just not really worrying what anyone else has to say. I think when people do get caught up in that stuff and what other people say they’re not doing stuff for them, they’re doing stuff for the approval of others and that’s not what I’m doing. That’s not why I play the game. I play the game just to win and have fun."

Fields started the 2021 season as a backup to Andy Dalton but got his first start in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

He played in 12 games, throwing for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also had 420 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Year two for Fields begins Sept. 11 as the Bears welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Chicago.