NFL great DeMarcus Ware highlights ensemble of stars for AT&T's latest ad blitz

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion DeMarcus Ware is headlining a star-studded cast of football icons in AT&T's latest series of commercials.

Ware joins fellow former stars Tim Tebow and Marshawn Lynch in the latest round of ads.

Ware said he has been an AT&T customer since 2005. He was a star in the prime of his career when the Cowboys opened their current stadium in 2009, and his last season in Dallas was the year the venue was renamed AT&T Stadium in 2013.

"It's so cool to now be part of the image of AT&T and what they really stand for," Ware told FOX Business.

Ware has pledged his loyalty to the company over the years because he hasn't encountered a moment without service, not even in the mountainous wilderness of Colorado.

When Ware left the Cowboys to join the Denver Broncos in 2014, where he played the rest of his career and won a Super Bowl, he often took trips into heavily forested and mountainous areas. But even there he had reliable wireless service.

"No matter where I go, even when I go out far, my service still works for AT&T," Ware said.