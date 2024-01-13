NFL, ESPN in ‘advanced talks’ on potential agreement that could give league equity stake: report

The National Football League and ESPN are reportedly in talks to deepen their relationship.

The two sides are in "advanced talks" that could see the NFL take an equity stake in ESPN, owned by Disney, according to the New York Post . ESPN would take over NFL Media as part of the possible agreement, according to the report.

The Post reported that talks have advanced enough that the Players Association and NFL owners have been notified of the conversations. Both would need to be involved in the equity agreement, as the two sides share revenues.

ESPN and the NFL declined comment to Fox News Digital.

NFL Network, NFL.com, Red Zone, NFL Films and NFL+ are parts of NFL Media.

The news comes as ESPN targets 2025 for when it will go direct-to-consumer, which will allow individuals to access the ESPN platform without a cable subscription.

It’s been an interesting week at ESPN after Pat McAfee claimed that someone at the network was trying to "sabotage" him and the show.

"There are folks actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN. More specifically, I believe Norby Williamson is the guy attempting to sabotage our program. I’m not 100 percent sure — that is just seemingly the only human that has information, and then somehow that information gets leaked, and it's wrong, and then it sets a narrative of what our show is," McAfee said on last Friday's show, which was being broadcast on the network.

"And then are we just going to combat that from a rat every single time?"

Williamson is an executive senior vice president of studio and event production.

McAfee noted a "sabotage attempt" in which someone tried to release inaccurate ratings of the show because they were made public.

ESPN addressed McAfee’s remarks last week.

"No one is more committed to and invested in ESPN's success than Norby Williamson," ESPN told USA Today. "At the same time, we are thrilled with the multi-platform success that we have seen from 'The Pat McAfee Show' across ESPN. We will handle this matter internally and have no further comment."

NFL Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday with two games – Cleveland versus Houston and Kansas City versus Miami.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.