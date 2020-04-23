NFL Draft could still see teams 'wheeling and dealing' despite virtual format, Joe Theismann says

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Theismann said Thursday he still expects NFL teams to make trades during the draft even as the event moved to a totally online format.

Theismann, who the Miami Dolphins selected in the fourth round of the 1971 draft, appeared on “Mornings with Maria” and told host Maria Bartiromo that because some teams have more than one first-round draft pick he’s anticipating trades to go down regardless of the possible obstacles.

“I think what they’ve done is modified some of the times so that they might have a little more time to be able to make the deals,” Theismann said. “With Miami having three No. 1s, Jacksonville’s got two No. 1s, the Raiders have two No. 1s, I think there’d be some wheeling and dealing. I don’t see much unless the Redskins decide they don’t want to go with Chase Young, which I believe they will at the two spot.”

Theismann said he wasn’t’ expecting too many issues with the draft being all virtual but felt bad for the guys who missed out on their pro days.

“A little bit is remote and virtual anyway when you get past some of the first-round picks. You’re gonna miss the crowd, you’re gonna miss the energy, you’re gonna miss the enthusiasm,” he said. “But as far as the business goes, they did have the Combine so the players and the coaches have a little bit of an understanding of one another. They did have a chance to meet with I believe 300-and-some-odd players at the Combine. I feel bad for the guys that had their pro days scheduled – didn’t have a chance to really get a workout. Now, everyone is going to have to rely pretty much on film to make determinations on who they want to be on their football team."

“It’ll be different but it will be like everything else in the world today, Maria. Every day is a new adventure. Every day is something different that we have to deal with.”

Theismann played three years at Notre Dame before turning pro. Miami drafted him in 1971 but he didn’t get to start until 1974 with the Washington Redskins.

He played for the Redskins from 1974 to 1985, won one Super Bowl and one NFL MVP award. He recorded 25,206 passing yards and 160 passing touchdowns during his career.

He’s one of a handful of examples of teams finding diamonds in the middle of the NFL Draft.