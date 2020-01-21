NFL Draft in Las Vegas to feature Bellagio fountains, Strip shutdown

The 2020 NFL Draft will incorporate some of Las Vegas’ most prominent scenery and prompt a rare shutdown of the Strip when it rolls into Sin City this April.

NFL and city officials unveiled their plans on Tuesday for the annual rookie selection event, which runs from April 23 to 25. The main NFL Draft stage will be built next to the Caesars Forum, featuring a viewing zone for onlookers for the three days of the event and team stations for all 32 franchises. Construction is set to begin on April 3.

The Bellagio hotel and casino will play a key role in the NFL’s plans for the event. The NFL Draft’s red carpet stage will be constructed with the famous Bellagio fountains as its backdrop. Players will be transported by boat to the stage.

"Embracing the city's personality and iconic locations enables us to create an event that captures the spirit and energy of our hosts," said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners and kick off the NFL's next 100 years."

The Las Vegas Strip will shut down to vehicular traffic during draft festivities to provide a safe gathering place for football fans. Closures of the Strip are rare, generally reserved for the Las Vegas Marathon and New Year’s Eve.

The Caesars Forum will also host the NFL Draft Experience, a three-day event full of free activities for attendees. The festival will feature performances by Las Vegas-based talent.

“We are excited to partner with the NFL and the Raiders for our first major event together in Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “Our destination prides itself on creating unforgettable and epic events and experiences and we believe the 2020 Draft will be among the most thrilling events Las Vegas has ever hosted.”

After years of holding the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the league began hosting at different cities on an annual basis in 2015. Last year’s event was held in Nashville, Tenn.

The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a welcoming party for the Raiders, who are set to begin play in Las Vegas in a new $2 billion stadium this fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.