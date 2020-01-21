Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Derek Jeter's transition from star athlete to entrepreneur

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will bring one of the most successful business resumes of any player in MLB history to the National Baseball Hall of Fame following his selection on Tuesday.

Jeter, 45, was elected to the Cooperstown, New York, institution in his first year of eligibility. He received 99.7 percent of the vote, falling just one vote short of being a unanimous entrant.

After 19 seasons with the Yankees, Jeter retired in 2014 as one of the highest-paid players in MLB history. He earned more than $266 million in salary and had a salary of at least $10 million in each of the final 15 seasons of his career. A sought-after celebrity spokesman, Jeter landed lucrative endorsement deals with Nike’s Jordan Brand, Gatorade, Ford and various other blue-chip companies.

In retirement, Jeter passed on traditional coaching and broadcasting opportunities and used his personal fortune to launch a business-oriented second career. In 2017, Jeter partnered with Bruce Sherman and a group of other investors to buy the Miami Marlins for a reported $1.2 billion. In addition to his 4 percent stake in the team, Jeter serves as Marlins CEO and oversees team operations.

In 2014, Jeter launched The Players Tribune, a sports blog that provided firsthand accounts from pro athletes on their personal and professional challenges. Jeter sold the website to Minute Media last November for an undisclosed sum but is set to remain involved as a board member.

Jeter amassed a long list of on-field accomplishments during his stint in the Bronx. Known as “The Captain” and “Mr. November” for his postseason heroics, Jeter played a key role on five Yankees championship teams from 1996 to 2009. He was named World Series MVP in 2000.

A 14-time All-Star selection, Jeter also won five Gold Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards. He retired with several Yankees records, including most career hits, doubles and games played.

In 2016, Jeter married Hannah Davis, a model best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.