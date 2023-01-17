NFL divisional round ticket prices set several records, with 2 games being most expensive ever

The NFL has a stacked playoff slate this weekend, and the market certainly indicates as such.

Three of the four games this weekend all rank in the four most expensive divisional round games of all-time.

Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup has an average secondary market price of $1,420, the most ever since TicketIQ began tracking data in 2012. The get-in price is $606, also the largest ever for a divisional round game.

This is the fourth time the Niners are hosting a divisional round game since 2012, and this game is at least 160% more expensive than any of the previous three. The $1,420 average price shatters the previous Niners' record of $547 from their 2020 divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Upon their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the Niners were hosting the next round, but their opponent was to-be-determined. Since it became official that they would be facing Dallas, ticket prices have increased by 73%.

Not far behind them, though, is the game between the NFC East rivals New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. Despite it being their third meeting of the season, the average listing for that game is $1,106. That now ranks as the second most-expensive divisional round game of all time. The get-in price is a $390 standing-room ticket, and if you want a seat, you'll have to fork up at least $427.

When the Eagles hosted the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round in 2018 en route to their Super Bowl title, the average price was just $457, and the get-in price was $153.

Prior to the two aforementioned matchups, the most expensive divisional game had been the 2019 battle between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, where the average price was $717. Saturday afternoon's Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game has an average ticket of $616, making it the fourth-priciest divisional round bout ever, despite a 14% price drop since Jan. 12.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, and it's the priciest divisional game ever held in Arrowhead Stadium. The $484 average ticket price surpasses last year's overtime thriller against the Bills, which held a $361 average price.

Out of all eight remaining teams, the Cowboys have the longest conference championship drought, having last played in the 1994 NFC title game en route to their Super Bowl victory that season. The Niners made the 2020 title game, and the Giants last made it in 2012.

The Jaguars have the longest drought in the AFC, last making the AFC Championship in 2018 — the Chiefs faced the Bengals and Bills in the last two years.