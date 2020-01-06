NFL cracks down on Google pirate streams ahead of Super Bowl LIIV

The National Football League wants to sack illegal game streaming.

The league, which brought in about $15 billion in revenue this past season, reportedly sent Google multiple notices to remove VPN-related URLs that bypass geographical restrictions and can allow users to access restricted content, like live game streams.

The URLs were found in Google’s search results in the United Kingdom, according to a report in MediaPost. British digital support firm Netresult made the complaint on behalf of the NFL, the report explained, adding that the documents highlight more than a dozen websites, like tomsguide.com, and howtogeek.com, promoting restricted content.The unauthorized, “pirated copies of NFL content … are for VPN sites which promote the use of their software to illegally stream NFL games,” the complaint read.

Neither the NFL nor Google responded to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The NFL does not disclose the total value of its contracts with TV networks for the rights to broadcast in-season games, but Forbes reported that Fox, CBS and NBC will pay roughly $3 billion each year to broadcast, with a total of $27 billion from 2013 to 2022.

In advertising revenue alone, the NFL raked in $400 million for the Super Bowl last year.

