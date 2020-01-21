NFL commercials score big in 2019, pulling in $5 billion in revenue

The NFL posted some high scores this season but the biggest gains were off the field.

From September 2019 to November 2019 the league had a 10 percent increase in TV advertising revenue compared to the year prior, according to a report in MediaPost.

For the 2019 regular season as a whole, which runs from Sept. 5 through Dec. 29, NFL TV networks pulled in nearly $5 billion in advertising revenue, a 14 percent uptick from last season.

One reason for the big money: Commercials during football are not cheap. For the 2018-2019 season, the average rate for 30-second Sunday night spot was about $665,000.

And Super Bowl LIV’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, which airs Feb. 2 on FOX, air time will be even pricier. A 30-second spot costs $5.6 million.

For companies like Frito-Lay and Intuit Turbo Tax, which are both running ads this year, the steep price point is worth it: More than 100 million viewers are expected to tune in to the game.

Social media platform Facebook, and video game streamer Twitch will also reportedly air their first Super Bowl commercials. President Trump and Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg both took out $10 million spots, featuring 60-second videos touting their qualifications.

