NFC Championship Game is most expensive conference title bout ever

This year's NFC and AFC championship games are the hottest tickets in town. In fact, they're some of the hottest tickets in the history of the NFL.

The NFC title game has taken the crown as the most expensive conference championship ever.

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles matchup at Lincoln Financial Center has an average ticket price of $1,822, the most expensive conference championship TicketIQ has ever tracked.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It beats last year's Niners-Los Angeles Rams matchup, which previously held the record. That game garnered a $1,542 average ticket price.

COWBOYS-49ERS NFL DIVISIONAL-ROUND PLAYOFF GAME DRAWS HUGE RATINGS

The divisional round games also set records for ticket prices, which are matching up with ratings, as well.

Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-49ers game was the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record, only behind the 2017 Green Bay Packers-Cowboys matchup, which drew 48.5 million viewers on Fox. That game also was the most expensive divisional round game of all time, with an average secondary market price of $1,420.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Giants-Eagles game was the second-most-expensive divisional game, with an average price of $1,106. That game ranked as the most-watched telecast in primetime Saturday, with viewership peaking at 33,135,000 from 8:45-9 p.m. ET.

The NFC title game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, while the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will begin at 6:30.