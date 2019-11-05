Expand / Collapse search
NBA TV available in direct-to-consumer offering

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is introducing a direct-to-consumer subscription option for NBA TV, a move primarily targeted at those who don't have cable or a package that already offers the channel.

The league announced Tuesday that NBA TV will be available through the league's website or mobile app for a fee.

Part of the new offering will include enhanced viewing options for some games, including camera angles captured solely by smartphones, social media integration and live in-game chats with basketball influencers.

There will also be alternative streaming options for some games, including stat overlays on the game feed or alternative audio options.

NBA TV has more than 100 live game broadcasts this season, plus other programming and on-demand video content.

