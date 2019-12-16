NBA G League players in unionization talks: report

The National Basketball Players Association is working with players active in the NBA G League toward the creation of a minor league union, according to a report on Monday.

Players’ union representatives will meet with players and their agents at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas this week, ESPN reported, citing a distributed memo. Discussions are expected to focus on potential tenets of a collective-bargaining agreement, such as player pay and benefits.

The G League does not plan to oppose the unionization effort. An NBA representative referred a request for comment to the G League. The formation of a union would be contingent on the results of a ratification vote.

"We support the players' right to unionize," G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. "We view this as a positive thing and are looking to continue to grow our league for the players to develop and accomplish their dreams."

G League players earned a base salary of $7,000 per month for the 2018-19 season, with bonuses for making the playoffs or winning performance awards. Compensation can be far higher for players on the cusp of reaching the NBA.

Players under two-way contracts are paid a prorated amount based on whether they are on a G League or NBA roster and can earn up to $385,000 for the full season.

Elite high school athletes who choose to play in the G League rather than college basketball or abroad can sign “select contracts,” with a base salary of $125,000 for the five-month regular season.

