Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

NBA G League players in unionization talks: report

By FOXBusiness
close
NAIA’s Wayland Baptist player J.J. Culver scored 100 points in a game. He is the first college player to score at least 100 points since Jack Taylor in 2012. video

College basketball player scores 100 points in NAIA game

NAIA’s Wayland Baptist player J.J. Culver scored 100 points in a game. He is the first college player to score at least 100 points since Jack Taylor in 2012.

The National Basketball Players Association is working with players active in the NBA G League toward the creation of a minor league union, according to a report on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Players’ union representatives will meet with players and their agents at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas this week, ESPN reported, citing a distributed memo. Discussions are expected to focus on potential tenets of a collective-bargaining agreement, such as player pay and benefits.

The G League does not plan to oppose the unionization effort. An NBA representative referred a request for comment to the G League. The formation of a union would be contingent on the results of a ratification vote.

ALL 30 MLB TEAMS TO HAVE SAFETY NETS FOR 2020 AFTER FAN INJURIES

"We support the players' right to unionize," G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. "We view this as a positive thing and are looking to continue to grow our league for the players to develop and accomplish their dreams."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

G League players earned a base salary of $7,000 per month for the 2018-19 season, with bonuses for making the playoffs or winning performance awards. Compensation can be far higher for players on the cusp of reaching the NBA.

Players under two-way contracts are paid a prorated amount based on whether they are on a G League or NBA roster and can earn up to $385,000 for the full season.

Elite high school athletes who choose to play in the G League rather than college basketball or abroad can sign “select contracts,” with a base salary of $125,000 for the five-month regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM