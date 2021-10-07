NBA champions, other former players charged in alleged scheme to defraud league's health benefit plan

More than a dozen current and former NBA players were charged in New York federal court in an alleged health insurance and fraud scheme, according to law enforcement sources and court documents.

Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, Will Bynum, Glen Davis, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milt Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Greg Smith, Sebastian Telfair, C.J. Watson, Terrence Williams, Antoine Wright and Tony Wroten were among the NBA veterans who were charged in the scheme. Allen’s wife, Desiree, was also named in the indictment.

Each of those named in the documents faces a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Williams is additionally facing aggravated identity theft.

According to the court documents, those mentioned were allegedly "engaged in a widespread scheme" to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million.

Williams is accused of being the ringleader of the plan. He allegedly "recruited other plan participants to defraud the plan by offering to supply them with false invoices to support their false and fraudulent claims to the plan in exchange for kickbacks to Williams."

Williams allegedly impersonated a person who processed the claims and he was allegedly paid about $230,000.

Officials said Williams started submitting fraudulent claims in November 2017. He allegedly submitted fake invoices from a chiropractic office and used other former players to further defraud the plan using fake invoices from the chiropractic office, two dental offices and a wellness office. In any instance, officials said there were no services ever given.

Williams played in the NBA from 2009 to 2013 with four different teams.

Allen and Davis won a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. Shannon Brown was a two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. Miles starred with the Los Angeles Clippers from 2000 to 2002 and was in the Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson flick, "The Perfect Score."

Patterson was known as the "Kobe Stopper" for his defensive ability against the late great Lakers superstar. Telfair was a highly touted high school prospect. He was sentenced to more than three years in prison in a New York City gun case in 2019.

Sixteen of the 19 were in custody, officials told Fox Business. The investigation was still ongoing.