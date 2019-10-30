Expand / Collapse search
BREAKING NEWS: Nationals beat Astros 6-2 to win franchise’s first World Series

By FOXBusiness
Fox Sports Vice President of Field Operations and Engineering Brad Cheney discusses the new technology viewers should expect to see at the World Series.

The Washington Nationals claimed the franchise's first World Series title with a 6-2 victory over the Houston Astros in a seventh and deciding game.

Trailing 2-0, Anthony Rendon homered off Zach Greinke and Howie Kendrick followed with a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning, putting the Nats ahead  to stay.

Juan Soto's RBI single in the eighth inning extended Washington's lead to 4-2.

The Nats tacked on 2 more runs in the ninth inning. 

The visiting team won every game in the series.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named Most Valuable Player.

It is the the first World Series championship for a team from the nation's capital since the Senators won in 1924.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Presss contributed to this article.