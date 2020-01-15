National Lacrosse League scores sports betting deal with MGM

The National Lacrosse League said Wednesday it has partnered with MGM on a sports betting deal, joining other prominent leagues who have embraced the once-taboo pastime since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban in 2018.

The deal is the first of its kind for the sport of lacrosse in the United States. MGM subsidiary Roar Digital’s gambling platform, BetMGM, will serve as the NLL’s exclusive gaming partner.

“We are so proud to welcome BetMGM as yet another world-class brand to our family of national partners,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “The growth of our league as a sports and entertainment property and the amount of engagement we will be able to generate through this innovative partnership with MGM Resorts and Roar Digital will be very exciting and add tremendous value to avid, casual and new fans.”

BetMGM will create weekly betting lines for NLL games and allow users to place wagers on the outcomes. The partnership’s financial terms were not disclosed.

MGM Resorts has similar deals in place with the NBA, MLB and NHL. The NFL has an official casino partnership with Caesars Entertainment but has yet to make a sports gambling deal.

“Lacrosse is a fast-paced, high scoring, and growing sport that presents exciting sports betting opportunities. We are greatly impressed by the management and operations of the NLL as evidenced by its strong roster of team owners,” said Scott Butera, president of interactive gaming at MGM Resorts. “The NLL is the ideal partner for BetMGM in accessing a fast-growing Lacrosse fan base.”

The legal sports betting market has expanded rapidly in recent months. Gambling has been legalized in some form in 20 states, and several others are considering legislation.

Roar Digital was formed as a joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings.

