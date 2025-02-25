NASCAR star William Byron fuels up with CELSIUS

William Byron is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, has been in NASCAR’s Championship Four twice and has a total of 14 wins in the Cup Series.

He can also add CELSIUS brand ambassador to his impressive resume.

The 27-year-old NASCAR star and CELSIUS announced their partnership days before he drove the No. 24 car to Victory Lane at the "Great American Race" for the second straight time.

"It’s a pretty natural fit for me just working out pretty often and training for the races and CELSIUS encourages all of us to live fit," he told FOX Business. "So, I feel like it’s a really important partnership for me because I use the product a lot and so I think it fits really well."

Byron is one of the top drivers in NASCAR and could, seemingly, have the pick of the litter when it comes to beverage partnerships. But there were a few factors that stood out to him.

"I feel like it balances, sort of, the healthy aspects of working out and training and fueling you for that and then, obviously, giving you the energy to do other activities too.

"I think it’s just one of those products that supports everything."

CELSIUS already has a star-studded roster of brand ambassadors that includes NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, U.S. ski star River Radamus and future NFL star Travis Hunter, among others.

CELSIUS CMO Kyle Watson said in a news release he was excited to have Byron join the team.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with William Byron, a true champion who embodies the energy, focus, and drive that CELSIUS represents," he said. "This partnership allows us to further connect with motorsports fans who value performance and Living Fit. William’s drive and dedication make him a great addition to CELSIUS’ growing roster of athletes."

Byron will be back in action on Sunday when the NASCAR season hits the track for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.