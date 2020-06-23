NASCAR noose incident wasn't hate crime, FBI concludes

Authorities have ruled out the possibility that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was targeted with a hate crime after an investigation determined the noose found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since as early as last October.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment.”

The FBI began an immediate investigation earlier this week after NASCAR officials learned that a noose had been found in Wallace’s garage. The noose was discovered just days after Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR’s premier Cup Series, successfully lobbied officials to ban the Confederate flag amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Using surveillance footage authenticated by NASCAR and interviews with essential personnel, a team of 15 FBI investigators concluded the rope had been in the garage at Talladega since last fall. Authorities said “nobody could have known” Wallace would be assigned to that garage.

“After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. said in a joint statement on the investigation.

During the investigation, NASCAR had warned that it would ban the perpetrator for life if the incident was found to be racially motivated.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.