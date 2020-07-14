Myles Garrett, Browns close to $125M contract extension after helmet incident

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett are close to finalizing terms on a five-year, $125 million contract extensions months after the star defensive end was suspended for his role in a violent brawl involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

The two sides are expected to finalize the deal in the next few days, NFL Network reported. Garrett would earn an average salary of $25 million per season when the deal takes effect in 2022, the most of any NFL defensive player.

Garrett, 24, has two years remaining on his rookie contract with the Browns. The new deal will keep him in Cleveland through the 2026 season.

A 2018 All-Pro selection, Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 regular season. Garrett was one of three players suspended after a brawl during a “Thursday Night Football” game last September in which he hit Rudolph over the head with his own helmet. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Garrett later said the incident was sparked by Rudolph’s use of a racial slur on the field. Rudolph has denied the allegation.

The NFL reinstated Garrett in February. The suspension cost him more than $1 million in salary.

Garrett had 10 sacks in 10 games prior to his suspension. He has recorded 30.5 sacks since entering the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2017 draft.

