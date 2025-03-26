MLB teams changing Anheuser-Busch's 'domestic' beer to 'American' on menus ahead of opening day

Last month, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth wrote a letter to start the movement to serve up "American" beer, and that will be the case at the ballpark as opening day has arrived.

"I don’t like the word ‘domestic,’" Whitworth wrote on Feb. 5. "It’s a word that, for some reason, has been used for years to describe American-made beer. It shows up too frequently on bar menus, at beer stands, and in grocery aisles. It appears in reports and is used by syndicated data providers. All because folks innocently don’t know any better.

"Every time I see it, I have a negative reaction. I’ve thought about it a lot. I’ve talked about it with people, now and again. Until now, I’ve never actually done anything about it."

Whitworth aimed to replace the word "domestic" with "American" on menus and signage to pay tribute to the pride and commitment shared by members of the American beer industry.

Hundreds of restaurants, bars and other venues have followed suit, and on opening day, the change will be made in several MLB stadiums.

Six teams - the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds - will have Anheuser-Busch's "American beer" on their menus. Four other teams are set to join at later dates.

YANKEES STAR JAZZ CHISHOLM JR. SAYS BASEBALL IS A 'WHITE SPORT'

"Fewer things go better together than baseball and beer, and for many fans, enjoying a beer with friends or family while watching a game is part of what makes baseball America’s Pastime," Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III said. "At the St. Louis Cardinals, we are proud of our partnership with Anheuser-Busch which brings together two iconic traditions and has been a quintessential part of the Cardinals gameday experience for 21+ baseball fans for years."

Anheuser-Busch is the longest-standing sponsor of Major League Baseball and also sponsors 17 of the United States' 29 MLB teams.

