MLB star Fernando Tatis Jr. plans NFT release next month

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. appears to be getting in on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) craze.

The shortstop, who recently signed a 14-year, $350 million contract extension with the Padres in the offseason, announced Thursday he will be working with Impossible Brief and Ethernity Chain to launch limited edition pieces.

His NFT is expected to be available in April. There will be three “open edition pieces” for a limited time, a “limited edition baseball-themed piece and a rare “one-of-one” piece.

“I’m very excited and happy to be joining this new world,” Tatis said on ESPN. “This is the future and why not hop in early?”

ESPN noted that Ethernity Chain was the same company to help launch Patrick Mahomes’ NFT.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback put up six different digital artworks up for sale earlier this month, according to the Action Network. He reportedly sold $3.4 million worth of NFTs in one day and followed that up with selling a 1-of-1 piece for more than $246,000.

Athletes are getting into the NFT movement as of late. Rob Gronkowski sold digital trading cards earlier this month as well. He cashed in nearly $2 million in NFTs upon his own launch.

NFTs are digital assets that use the technology behind cryptocurrency to create unique tokens that are not replicable. Music, art, trading cards and tweets have recently sold for ridiculous sums.