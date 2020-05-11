Mike Tyson teases boxing comeback; Evander Holyfield exhibition match rumors

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is hinting at a possible comeback after a 15-year absence from the boxing ring.

Tyson shared a montage of footage from his recent training sessions on his Instagram account Monday. Within hours, the clip, which featured a physically fit Tyson moving well and throwing punch combos, had received more than three million views.

“I’m back,” Tyson said in the short clip.

Tyson had been a dominant fighter known for his knockout power. He logged a 50-6 record during his career, and 44 wins came by knockout. He earned his first heavyweight title at just 20 years old.

Tyson will turn 54 in June and he hasn’t fought professionally since 2005. Still, the boxing legend has recently expressed interest in returning to the ring for exhibition matches to benefit charity.

"I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape," Tyson said during a recent Instagram Live session with rapper T.I. "I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

One potential exhibition bout could involve Evander Holyfield, Tyson’s longtime rival. The boxing legends fought twice during the 1990s, including the infamous 1997 bout in which Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield’s ear. Holyfield won both matches.

Holyfield, 57, told Sky Sports that he is open to the possibility of an exhibition rematch against his old foe, with proceeds going toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

"I don't know. You would have to ask him! I wouldn't ask nobody to do anything they don't want to do,” Holyfield said. “But it's for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody then it's a win-win-win."

Tyson earned $400 million during his boxing career and tens of millions of dollars more from endorsement deals and other appearances, according to Forbes. He declared bankruptcy in 2003.

