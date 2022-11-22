Mickey Mantle's lewd Yankees questionnaire up for auction

When the original Yankee Stadium was celebrating its 50th anniversary in 1973, the team asked Mickey Mantle to write what his favorite memory had been at the ballpark.

Mantle's illustrious career last from 1951 to 1968, but he didn't write down any of his World Series victories in the Bronx, or any of his 266 homers there.

Nope, not even the alleged homer that his the right field facade in The House That Ruth Built made the cut.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead, he said his favorite memory at the stadium, since demolished, was a sexual encounter.

"I got [oral sex] under the right field bleachers by the Yankee bull pen," Mantle wrote in 1972.

"It was about the third or fourth inning. I had a pulled groin and couldn't f--- at the time. She was a very nice girl," he added.

Well, that questionnaire is signed by Mantle (who signed it "The All-American Boy," and it is now up for auction at the Lelands Auction House in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

AARON JUDGE CAUGHT ON TAPE IN SAN FRANCISCO, EXPECTED TO MEET WITH GIANTS

The bidding started at $1,000 on Nov. 20, and 34 bids later, it is up to $17,644. The item will be up for auction through Dec. 10.

It's unknown if Mantle's memory is actually true, but then-Yankees PR director Marty Appel said it was a gag to shock his former boss, "the very straight-laced" Bob Fishel.

"The item is authentic, but the intent was bawdy humor, not depiction of a real event," Appel said, via Lelands. "I called Mick when I received it and said, 'We're going with the Barney Schultz home run in 1964' and he laughed and said 'Of course.' I held the letter for decades (never showed Bob Fishel), finally gave it to Barry Halper, and from there it slipped off to others over time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mantle, of course, is widely regarded as one of the greatest sluggers in the history of baseball — the seven-time World Series champion belted 536 Fingers in his career, hitting .298 with a .977 OPS. Mantle won three MVPs and was a top-five finisher nine times.