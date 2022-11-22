Expand / Collapse search
Mickey Mantle's lewd Yankees questionnaire up for auction

Mantle said his favorite old Yankee Stadium memory was receiving oral sex in between innings

When the original Yankee Stadium was celebrating its 50th anniversary in 1973, the team asked Mickey Mantle to write what his favorite memory had been at the ballpark.

Mantle's illustrious career last from 1951 to 1968, but he didn't write down any of his World Series victories in the Bronx, or any of his 266 homers there.

Nope, not even the alleged homer that his the right field facade in The House That Ruth Built made the cut.

Mickey Mantle

American baseball player Mickey Mantle (1931 - 1995), of the New York Yankees, at Yankee Stadium, New York, September 1962. (Getty Images)

Instead, he said his favorite memory at the stadium, since demolished, was a sexual encounter.

"I got [oral sex] under the right field bleachers by the Yankee bull pen," Mantle wrote in 1972.

"It was about the third or fourth inning. I had a pulled groin and couldn't f--- at the time. She was a very nice girl," he added.

Well, that questionnaire is signed by Mantle (who signed it "The All-American Boy," and it is now up for auction at the Lelands Auction House in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Mickey Mantle stance

BRONX, NY: Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees poses for an action portrait at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York circa 1960. Mickey Mantle played for the New York Yankees from 1951 - 1968. (Louis Requena /MLB via Getty Images)

The bidding started at $1,000 on Nov. 20, and 34 bids later, it is up to $17,644. The item will be up for auction through Dec. 10.

It's unknown if Mantle's memory is actually true, but then-Yankees PR director Marty Appel said it was a gag to shock his former boss, "the very straight-laced" Bob Fishel.

"The item is authentic, but the intent was bawdy humor, not depiction of a real event," Appel said, via Lelands. "I called Mick when I received it and said, 'We're going with the Barney Schultz home run in 1964' and he laughed and said 'Of course.'  I held the letter for decades (never showed Bob Fishel), finally gave it to Barry Halper, and from there it slipped off to others over time."

Mickey Mantle swinging

BRONX, NY - 1968: Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees watches the flight of the ball as he follows through on a swing during a game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York in 1968. (Louis Requena /MLB via Getty Images)

Mantle, of course, is widely regarded as one of the greatest sluggers in the history of baseball — the seven-time World Series champion belted 536 Fingers in his career, hitting .298 with a .977 OPS. Mantle won three MVPs and was a top-five finisher nine times.