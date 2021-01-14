Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

MLB

Rare Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for more than $5 million, setting record

The card is considered to be the Holy Grail in the trading industry

close
Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions on sports memorabilia on the auction block. video

LeBron James rookie card could fetch more than $300K on auction block

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions on sports memorabilia on the auction block.

A Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for an enormous price.

Continue Reading Below

Rob Gough, an entrepreneur and actor, bought the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle for $5.2 million. The card was graded by PSA as a Mint 9 and is one of only six PSA 9 1952 Mickey Mantle cards in the world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

“I've dreamt of owning a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle since I was a kid collecting cards,” Gough said in a news release Thursday. “It's the Mona Lisa of sports cards and I’ve been searching for this high-graded example talking to industry experts, dealers, auction houses, friends and I’m ecstatic that I’m now the proud owner of this iconic card.”

The private deal was brokered through PWCC Marketplace – a website for those looking to buy valuable sports trading cards.

ANGELS' MIKE TROUT ROOKIE CARD SELLS FOR RECORD $3.93M AT AUCTION

Rob Gough, pictured, purchased the Mickey Mantle card. (DOPE)

“Based on our research, this is the nicest looking 1952 Topps Mantle PSA 9 in existence,” Jesse Craig, director of business development for PWCC, said in the news release.

Gough purchased the streetwear brand DOPE in 2017 and was in the movies “Billionaire Boys Club,” “The Forgiven,” and “Mom and Dad.”

According to Indy Star, Gough has already bought the 1952 PSA 5 and PSA 6 Mickey Mantle cards.

The "Holy Grail" of baseball cards, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle that is valued at more than $10 million, is put on display as part of baseball memorabilia exhibit at the Colorado History Museum Monday, July 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubow (AP)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The purchase breaks a record for sports cards.  A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfactor BSF 9 Mike Trout was sold in August for $3.93 million.