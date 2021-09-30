Michael Jordan's underwear sells for big price at auction

Michael Jordan-related items are always hot tickets on the memorabilia market and prices skyrocketed last year due to "The Last Dance" documentary and the coronavirus pandemic.

Even Jordan’s personal effects appear to be just as hot as any game-worn shoe or basketball trading card.

Jordan’s underwear recently sold for $3,341 at a Leland’s auction. The item was from the John Michael Wozniak collection. Wozniak was the security guard who was playing a game of quarters with Jordan in "The Last Dance" and went viral on social media. "Saturday Night Live" also did a skit about Wozniak.

"Unusual item shows definite use as this pair of underwear/compression shorts was worn by Michael Jordan with some loose threads evident at the seams. Originating from a family member of MJ's ‘Last Dance’ security guard John Michael Wozniak, it even has a dry cleaning tag inside with the last name ‘Wozniak’ as well as a tag that says Michael Jordan, with the iconic last name on the waistband," a description on the Leland’s auction website read.

"About as close to greatness as one can get, this is just one of the many items in this auction that were given to Wozniak from MJ himself, including suits, ties, belts and jackets."

The auction ran from Aug. 22 to Sept. 25. There were 19 bids for the collector’s item.

Last year, a Jordan rookie card sold for about $150,000 at Robert Edwards Auctions.