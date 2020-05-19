Michael Jordan memorabilia market surges after 'The Last Dance'

The market for Michael Jordan memorabilia has surged in recent days after ESPN’s series “The Last Dance” revisited the Chicago Bulls legend’s career.

Continue Reading Below

An original photo of Jordan from his playing days at the University of North Carolina in the early 1980s sold this week for $14,000, according to memorabilia firm Albersheim’s, which brokered the private transaction. It was the second-highest sale price ever for a photo of Jordan.

NIKE PREPS STORE REOPENINGS AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

“With a little bit of help from ESPN’s documentary series, 'The Last Dance,' no athlete on the planet right now is hotter than Michael Jordan,” the firm’s founder, Richard Albersheim, wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The picture was taken by famed photographer Michael Emmons and sold to North Dakota-based collector Ben Weingarten. The photo is deemed a “Type 1” image, meaning that it was a first-generation picture developed from an original negative within two years after it was taken.

MICHAEL JORDAN'S FIRST AIR JORDANS BREAK WORLD RECORD AT AUCTION

Earlier this week, an autographed pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers that were custom made for the Bulls legend in 1984 sold at auction for a record $560,000. The shoes were sold through an online Sotheby’s auction for more than four times the expected asking price.

WHY DID MICHAEL JORDAN RETIRE IN 1993?

“The Last Dance” earned rave reviews during its 10-episode run on ESPN. The series drew an average of 5.6 million viewers per episode, ranking as the most-watched original documentary in ESPN’s history.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS