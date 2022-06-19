Matt Fitzpatrick wins US Open 2022: How much cash does he bring home?

Matt Fitzpatrick held off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, leaving Brookline, Massachusetts with his first major victory and a huge payday.

He’s the second player to win the men’s U.S. Open and the men’s U.S. Amateur at the same venue. Jack Nicklaus is the only other golfer to pull off the feat.

Fitzpatrick is taking home a sizable chunk of change with his U.S. Open victory. The total purse for the tournament with $17.5 million – up from $12.5 million in last year’s tournament.

This year, Fitzpatrick is taking home $3.15 million

Zalatoris, who had been vying for the lead with Fitzpatrick and Scheffler all day, had a chance to send it to a playoff with the final putt. He narrowly missed it and finished 5-under par for the tournament.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, kept the pace with Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris. He went into the clubhouse with a 5-under par for the tournament. He had a final-round 67.

Since Zalatoris and Scheffler tied, they will each take home Zalatoris will take home $1,557,687.

Money has been a concern for some pro golfers. Those who left the PGA Tour to compete in LIV Golf were reportedly signing ridiculously lucrative contracts. Phil Mickelson received a $200 million contract and Dustin Johnson received a deal worth around $125 million, according to multiple reports.

Charl Schwartzel, who won LIV Golf’s first tournament last weekend, earned more than $4 million for the victory.