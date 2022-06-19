Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick wins US Open 2022: How much cash does he bring home?

Matt Fitzpatrick is the second men's golfer to win the US Open and US Amateur at the same course.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 17

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Matt Fitzpatrick held off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, leaving Brookline, Massachusetts with his first major victory and a huge payday.

He’s the second player to win the men’s U.S. Open and the men’s U.S. Amateur at the same venue. Jack Nicklaus is the only other golfer to pull off the feat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Matt Fitzpatrick hits a shot on the 10th

Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, watches his shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Newsroom)

Fitzpatrick is taking home a sizable chunk of change with his U.S. Open victory. The total purse for the tournament with $17.5 million – up from $12.5 million in last year’s tournament.

This year, Fitzpatrick is taking home $3.15 million

2022 US OPEN: A LOOK AT THE THIRD GOLF MAJOR OF THE SEASON

Zalatoris, who had been vying for the lead with Fitzpatrick and Scheffler all day, had a chance to send it to a playoff with the final putt. He narrowly missed it and finished 5-under par for the tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick eyes his target

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the sixth green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, kept the pace with Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris. He went into the clubhouse with a 5-under par for the tournament. He had a final-round 67.

Since Zalatoris and Scheffler tied, they will each take home Zalatoris will take home $1,557,687.

Money has been a concern for some pro golfers. Those who left the PGA Tour to compete in LIV Golf were reportedly signing ridiculously lucrative contracts. Phil Mickelson received a $200 million contract and Dustin Johnson received a deal worth around $125 million, according to multiple reports.

Matt Fitzpatrick raises the US Open trophy

Matt Fitzpatrick of England celebrates with the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Charl Schwartzel, who won LIV Golf’s first tournament last weekend, earned more than $4 million for the victory.