Masters Tournament adds Amazon Prime Video as new broadcast partner for expanded 2026 event coverage

The Masters has a new (partial) broadcast home.

The famed golf tournament and Amazon Prime Video announced that viewers will now be able to watch first- and second-round coverage for two hours each day.

The Masters will stream on Prime Video from 1-3 p.m. ET daily on April 9 and 10, leading into ESPN’s coverage both days from 3-7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament and its fans," Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, said in a statement.

"We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN, who have set the highest standard for broadcast coverage of the Masters. The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed."

"It’s an honor for all of us at Amazon to become a broadcast partner of the Masters Tournament and to provide fans additional hours of live coverage of this treasured event," added Jay Marine, Prime Video's head of U.S. and global sports.

LIV GOLF STAR PHIL MICKELSON SLAMS 'DISGUSTING RHETORIC' AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

Paramount+ will stream the third and fourth rounds April 11-12 from noon to 2 p.m. ET before CBS takes over.

With the addition of Prime Video, primary broadcast and streaming coverage of the Masters will be at least 27 hours, up from 18 hours last year.

Amazon Prime Video has hosted "Thursday Night Football" since the beginning of the 2022 season and select New York Yankees games in 2021. The WNBA also has some games on the service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beginning this year, the NHL's Seattle Kraken will also broadcast its games there. The NBA will also have some games featured.