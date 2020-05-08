Mark Cuban: Mavericks practice facility to stay closed despite NBA approval

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed the team will not open its practice facility because, without available novel coronavirus testing, officials are unable to know truly how safe everybody will be.

Cuban spoke with hosts of The Athletic’s “77 Minutes in Heaven” podcast for an episode that aired on Wednesday about the prospect of opening practice facilities, which will be allowed as of Friday, even though asymptomatic players are not currently being tested.

“It’s not gonna happen,” he said. “The problem, obviously, is because we can’t test people then we can’t assure anybody’s safety whether they’re basketball players or anybody else. And even though we can try to take all different types of precautions, it’s just not worth it.”

The NBA's decision to allow teams to do so was made with the caveat that they act within what's allowed by state mandates -- they would only be allowed to open if allowed to do so according to state policy.

In the meantime, Mavericks players have been working out and shooting hoops at home to stay in shape as COVID-19 continues to run its course.

“I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward,” Cuban added.

The team’s decision, however, should not diminish any hopes that basketball would return anytime soon, he said, noting that the NBA granted them permission to provide teammates with exercise equipment if they needed it.

“Most of the league is young and so it’s not going to be that challenging for them to get in shape. Remember, a full training camp these days is three weeks so it’s not like it’s an extended period of time,” he said. “There’s a variety of programs that we’ve got in place. I’m not concerned about us being able to get in shape when we resume, whenever that is.”

The NBA has been shut down since March 11 and 259 regular-season games have yet to be played.

