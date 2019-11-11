LSU-Alabama football clash draws massive television audience: Here's how many watched

Louisiana State University’s thrilling victory over the University of Alabama last Saturday generated the largest audience for a college football game in recent memory, according to CBS.

The LSU-Alabama game drew a 9.7/24 household share rating, the highest rating of a regular-season college football game on any network in eight years, the network said.

The contest had an average audience of 16.636 million viewers, the highest viewership for a football game between the two SEC rivals since 2011 and a 44 percent increase compared to last year’s game. Viewership peaked at 7 p.m. ET, when more than 20 million viewers were tuned in to the game’s final moments.

A crowd of more than 100,000 fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium watched the LSU Tigers defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 46-41. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 393 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 9-0. Alabama suffered its first loss of the 2019 season.

The game’s attendees included President Trump, who made an appearance after recent trips to the World Series in Washington, D.C., and the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event in New York City. Trump received a mostly positive response from the crowd when he appeared on the big screen at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU is widely expected to be the top-ranked team in the nation when updated College Football Playoff rankings are released this week.

