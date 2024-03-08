Logan Paul's 'Prime' becomes WWE's largest sponsor in company history, will be first in-ring ad

The Paul brothers are continuing to build on their empires, both in business and combat sports.

Jake has become a successful boxer and promoter, recently announcing a bout with Mike Tyson slated for July 20 - his older brother, Logan, is a WWE superstar and current holder of the United States Championship.

Both Paul brothers are heavily invested in the energy drink business, as well - Logan is a co-founder of Prime, while Jake is a partner with CELSIUS.

Both drinks boomed in 2023, and for Logan, he's about to get a lot more ad time.

Paul and the WWE came to an agreement for Prime to become the official hydration drink partner of the wrestling company.

Furthermore, it's the largest sponsorship deal in WWE's history, and the Prime logo will soon be featured in the center of the ring - it will be the first advertisement ever placed in the WWE ring.

"Combining two of my greatest achievements into one knockout partnership is a dream come true," Paul said in a statement. "We’ve worked incredibly hard at Prime to build a brand that disrupts the beverage industry and it’s time to join forces with the global leader in sports entertainment."

"What Logan and his team have built in a short time is phenomenal and we’re excited to help showcase Prime Hydration across our biggest events," WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque added.

"I am the secret sauce, and the WWE business has boomed," Paul said in the ring on Friday's "Smackdown," ironically in Dallas where his brother will fight Tyson.

"One can say, the WWE is in its prime."

Paul said the ads in the ring will start at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next month.

Prime launched in 2022 and brought in over $1 billion in sales last year. Other partners include Patrick Mahomes, Auston Matthews, and Israel Adesanya.

